PAX Financial Group LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after buying an additional 24,789,396 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,250,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,377,000 after acquiring an additional 601,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,618,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,655,000 after acquiring an additional 198,152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.57. 624,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197,439. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.46. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

