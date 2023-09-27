PAX Financial Group LLC Has $5.55 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,690. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.56. The company has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

