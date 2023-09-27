PAX Financial Group LLC Has $867,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.37.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $11.79 on Wednesday, reaching $564.75. 1,777,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,540. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $553.81 and its 200-day moving average is $523.76. The firm has a market cap of $250.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

