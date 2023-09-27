PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 582 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $393.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,286. The company’s 50-day moving average is $409.91 and its 200-day moving average is $393.99. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The firm has a market cap of $314.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

