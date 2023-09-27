Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Paychex updated its FY24 guidance to $4.65-4.74 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $4.65-$4.74 EPS.

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.33.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 459,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,289,533.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Paychex by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.9% in the second quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 6,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Paychex

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.