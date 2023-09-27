Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.65-4.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.31-5.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.33 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paychex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.67.

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock opened at $112.72 on Wednesday. Paychex has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.72 and a 200-day moving average of $114.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 72.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

