PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $973,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 16.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.2% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in PayPal by 301.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $58.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.29 and a 1 year high of $95.57. The company has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.69.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

