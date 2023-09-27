Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) PT Raised to $32.00

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.93% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BTU opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $32.89.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The coal producer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 59.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,277 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 33,655 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 1,308.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,125 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,014,824 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $26,812,000 after buying an additional 492,174 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.