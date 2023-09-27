Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Buys 5,692 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 5.7% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $32,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 53,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 79.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 13,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 122,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 238,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

