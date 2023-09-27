Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Has $27.44 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,122 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 4.9% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $27,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.29 and a 52 week high of $95.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.69 and a 200 day moving average of $67.69.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

