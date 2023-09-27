Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Stock Position Raised by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 279.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DOC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.11. 134,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,397. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 219.05%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOC shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Physicians Realty Trust

In other news, Director Albert Black, Jr. bought 2,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,020.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,518.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares in the company, valued at $751,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert Black, Jr. bought 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $30,020.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,518.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile



Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

