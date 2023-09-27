PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 232,958 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 100,371 shares.The stock last traded at $53.01 and had previously closed at $54.21.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth $5,261,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 340.2% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 98,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 75,907 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

