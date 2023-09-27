Plexus (LON:POS) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.40

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 21.40 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 21.81 ($0.27), with a volume of 2378154 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.80 ($0.24).

Plexus Stock Down 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86. The stock has a market cap of £28.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.50 and a beta of 1.04.

About Plexus

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company principally markets POS-GRIP technology, a patented friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealings, which includes squeezing one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.