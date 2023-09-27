Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 103,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 138,953 shares.The stock last traded at $91.04 and had previously closed at $89.83.

Several analysts recently commented on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Plexus from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.17. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $582,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,628,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $74,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,861,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,720 shares of company stock worth $854,160 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Plexus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 240,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 169,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of Plexus by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

