Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT) Declares Dividend Increase – $2.35 Per Share

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 2.35 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $9.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Pontiac Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.
Pontiac Bancorp Price Performance
Pontiac Bancorp stock opened at $495.00 on Wednesday. Pontiac Bancorp has a twelve month low of $450.00 and a twelve month high of $495.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $457.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.65.
About Pontiac Bancorp
