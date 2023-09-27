Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 21,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 15,735 shares.The stock last traded at $164.54 and had previously closed at $163.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Preformed Line Products Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.81 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 19.14%.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preformed Line Products

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 363,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 337,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 41.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

