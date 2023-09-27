Premium Brands Holdings Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Premium Brands Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$95.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$104.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$102.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.95, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$77.36 and a 52 week high of C$113.60.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.66 billion. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 5.6353428 earnings per share for the current year.

PBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Premium Brands from C$114.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Premium Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.13.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

