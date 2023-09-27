Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,360 shares of company stock worth $165,661,878 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.88.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $395.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $402.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.36. The stock has a market cap of $372.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

