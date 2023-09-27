Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $104.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $287.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.23 and a 200-day moving average of $107.50.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.04.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

