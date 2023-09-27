Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-$4.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $692.00 million-$698.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $692.52 million. Progress Software also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.87-0.93 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Progress Software

Progress Software Trading Down 1.4 %

Progress Software stock opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.82. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $62.34.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $175.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.27 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $589,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,581.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $199,360.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,577.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $589,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,581.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,633. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 321,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Progress Software by 14.3% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Progress Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Progress Software by 93.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.