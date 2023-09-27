Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) PT Lowered to $61.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s previous close.

PB has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Hovde Group raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $78.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.33.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $276.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,805,000 after purchasing an additional 244,440 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

