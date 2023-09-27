PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3.73 Per Share

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.73 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from PZ Cussons’s previous dividend of $2.67. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

PZ Cussons Stock Performance

Shares of LON:PZC traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 151 ($1.84). 111,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,779. The firm has a market cap of £647.37 million, a PE ratio of 1,084.29, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10. PZ Cussons has a 12 month low of GBX 149.60 ($1.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 223 ($2.72). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 161.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 176.50.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

Insider Transactions at PZ Cussons

In other news, insider Valeria Juarez acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 157 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £12,560 ($15,337.65). In other PZ Cussons news, insider Kirsty Bashforth bought 12,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 163 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £19,982.17 ($24,401.23). Also, insider Valeria Juarez purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 157 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £12,560 ($15,337.65). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $3,269,050. 46.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PZC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.22) price objective on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PZC

About PZ Cussons

(Get Free Report)

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

Further Reading

