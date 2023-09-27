Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $34.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. 129,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 340,368 shares.The stock last traded at $27.22 and had previously closed at $25.56.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Securities raised Quanterix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Get Quanterix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quanterix

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanterix

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanterix

In related news, Director William P. Donnelly acquired 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $501,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,684.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth about $2,342,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanterix by 2.9% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,629,000 after purchasing an additional 36,474 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Quanterix by 45.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 26.3% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.20. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 58.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Quanterix

(Get Free Report)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.