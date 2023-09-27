Quilter Plc Acquires 103,709 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 775.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,709 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $116,182,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $233,743,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 354.8% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.18. 1,155,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,898,454. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.04. The company has a market cap of $196.72 billion, a PE ratio of 127.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $10,795,245.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total value of $2,050,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,970,582.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $10,795,245.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 711,841 shares of company stock valued at $155,120,222 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

