Quilter Plc Acquires 21,695 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Quilter Plc grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,695 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.7% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $450,143,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 6.0 %

NEE traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.39. 10,004,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,240,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.11. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.12 and a one year high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

