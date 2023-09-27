Quilter Plc Boosts Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 583,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for 2.2% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $578,888,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

NYSEARCA:PHYS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.67. 397,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,820. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

