Quilter Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Quilter Plc decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $141,009,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,449,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,016,000 after purchasing an additional 142,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,982,000 after buying an additional 74,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3,189.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,540,000 after buying an additional 2,391,534 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,980,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,752,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,423 shares of company stock valued at $20,320,363 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $3.46 on Wednesday, hitting $195.22. The stock had a trading volume of 646,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,361. The stock has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.10. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.25 and a 52-week high of $210.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.