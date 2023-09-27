Quilter Plc Has $15.07 Billion Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Quilter Plc grew its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc owned about 0.11% of Markel Group worth $15,066,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,406,010.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,460.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,151 shares of company stock worth $1,698,305 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Markel Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,616.67.

Markel Group Stock Down 0.3 %

MKL stock traded down $5.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,500.45. 17,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,202. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,481.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1,382.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,075.11 and a 12 month high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.17 by $3.26. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 12.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

