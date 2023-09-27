Quilter Plc Has $16.15 Billion Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Quilter Plc grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3,061.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $16,154,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in AT&T by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,707,000 after buying an additional 11,932,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AT&T by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,198,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,829,000 after buying an additional 10,117,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of T traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.84. 9,578,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,746,715. The company has a market cap of $106.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

