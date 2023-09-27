Quilter Plc Has $169.29 Billion Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 29.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,660 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $169,285,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,517 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $165,752.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $165,752.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.34. 392,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,732. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $194.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.83. The firm has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.