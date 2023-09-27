Quilter Plc Has $81.53 Billion Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Quilter Plc cut its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $81,531,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,832.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,577.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,475.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,832.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,298. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLB. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,519,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,451,608. The company has a market cap of $86.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.03. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $34.10 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

