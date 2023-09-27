Quilter Plc Lowers Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Quilter Plc decreased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 1.6% of Quilter Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Quilter Plc owned 0.08% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $408,555,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,082 shares of company stock valued at $16,085,453. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.35. 326,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.70. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.13 and a 1 year high of $199.20. The stock has a market cap of $95.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

