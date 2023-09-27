Quilter Plc Lowers Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Quilter Plc lowered its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $4,921,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TRI traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.01. 62,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,311. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.63. The company has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $97.59 and a 12 month high of $138.85.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 42.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on TRI

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.