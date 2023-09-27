Quilter Plc Raises Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Quilter Plc grew its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Waters were worth $76,801,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WAT. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Waters in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waters in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 64.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Waters in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Stock Performance

WAT stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.87. 67,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,229. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $248.18 and a 52-week high of $353.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.59 and its 200 day moving average is $280.07.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. The business had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.