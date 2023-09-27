Quilter Plc Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Quilter Plc increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $257,945,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of NIKE by 364.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,891 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,357,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,969,163. The company has a market capitalization of $136.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.35.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global cut NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.