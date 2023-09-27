Quilter Plc Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Quilter Plc trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for about 2.9% of Quilter Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Quilter Plc owned about 0.05% of Mondelez International worth $742,362,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,820 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,790,000 after buying an additional 1,789,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,228,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,468,000 after buying an additional 241,380 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.95.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,977,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,980,662. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $95.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day moving average is $72.49.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.