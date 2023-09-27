Quilter Plc Reduces Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Quilter Plc lowered its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $34,128,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

RY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.51. The company had a trading volume of 135,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,314. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.36. The company has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 13.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.92%.

RY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

