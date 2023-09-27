Quilter Plc Sells 2,386 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Quilter Plc cut its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc owned about 0.07% of American Water Works worth $144,279,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in American Water Works by 21.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.83.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,824. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.57.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.08%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

