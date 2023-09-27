Quilter Plc Sells 685 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Quilter Plc cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.3% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $329,929,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $899,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,055,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,568,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $492,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,027,656.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,810 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,700 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

