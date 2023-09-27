Quilter Plc Sells 7,162 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Quilter Plc cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,162 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $65,495,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,553,000. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 45.1% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 453,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,271,000 after buying an additional 88,898 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.88. 3,424,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,422,084. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.17 and a 200 day moving average of $89.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BABA

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.