Quilter Plc Takes $10.30 Billion Position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,384 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,303,939,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 470.8% in the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 83,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 68,631 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,765 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 40,259 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE TGS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.75. 50,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,944. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $245.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.85 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 15.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

(Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.