Quilter Plc Trims Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Quilter Plc cut its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,069 shares during the period. Quilter Plc owned approximately 0.06% of AptarGroup worth $40,323,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in AptarGroup by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ATR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.54. The stock had a trading volume of 62,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,501. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.18. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $133.79.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $895.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.89 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.41%. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

ATR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.17.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $637,418.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $637,418.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 7,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $968,759.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,413.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,849 shares of company stock worth $4,317,425 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

