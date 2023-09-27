Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Shares Gap Up to $12.30

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.30, but opened at $12.78. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 2,094 shares trading hands.
Ramaco Resources Stock Up 1.1 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11.
Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $137.47 million for the quarter.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METCB. Yorktown Energy Partners IX L.P. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $11,903,000. Yorktown Energy Partners XI L.P. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $11,856,000. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at about $7,836,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at about $3,434,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.51% of the company’s stock.
Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.
