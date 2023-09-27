RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RICK. Noble Financial reduced their target price on shares of RCI Hospitality from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RICK

RCI Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.65. RCI Hospitality has a 1-year low of $59.17 and a 1-year high of $97.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.15.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.06 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 12.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that RCI Hospitality will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 7.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.