Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Manitex International (MNTX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Manitex International (NASDAQ: MNTX):
- 9/23/2023 – Manitex International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/18/2023 – Manitex International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/15/2023 – Manitex International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/7/2023 – Manitex International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/30/2023 – Manitex International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/22/2023 – Manitex International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/14/2023 – Manitex International is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/14/2023 – Manitex International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/14/2023 – Manitex International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/6/2023 – Manitex International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2023 – Manitex International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Manitex International Trading Up 1.5 %
Manitex International stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.66. 333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,433. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Manitex International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $6.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.37 million, a PE ratio of -51.77 and a beta of 0.70.
Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.
