Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Manitex International (MNTX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Manitex International (NASDAQ: MNTX):

9/23/2023 – Manitex International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/18/2023 – Manitex International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2023 – Manitex International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/7/2023 – Manitex International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/30/2023 – Manitex International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/22/2023 – Manitex International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/14/2023 – Manitex International is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2023 – Manitex International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/14/2023 – Manitex International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2023 – Manitex International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/29/2023 – Manitex International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Manitex International Trading Up 1.5 %

Manitex International stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.66. 333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,433. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Manitex International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $6.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.37 million, a PE ratio of -51.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Manitex International Inc alerts:

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Manitex International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,479,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Manitex International by 0.4% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,000,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manitex International by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 957,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 34,380 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Manitex International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 437,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Manitex International by 16.8% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 291,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 41,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.