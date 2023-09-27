Regency Affiliates, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAFI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Regency Affiliates, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Regency Affiliates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
Regency Affiliates Stock Performance
RAFI opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Regency Affiliates has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57.
About Regency Affiliates
