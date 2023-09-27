Regency Affiliates, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAFI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Regency Affiliates, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Regency Affiliates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Regency Affiliates Stock Performance

RAFI opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Regency Affiliates has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57.

Get Regency Affiliates alerts:

About Regency Affiliates

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Regency Affiliates, Inc, through its interest in MESC Capital, LLC, owns an on-site energy facility that supplies approximately 61 megawatts of steam and electricity to a Kimberly-Clark tissue mill in Mobile, Alabama. It also owns and operates 34.3 acres of land and rental property of approximately 717,000 square feet comprising a 2-story office building and a connected 6-story office tower in Woodlawn, Maryland through a limited partnership interest.

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Affiliates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Affiliates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.