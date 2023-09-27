Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Trading Up 64.7 %

NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 million, a PE ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. Republic First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $3.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic First Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRBK. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 76.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 19,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. 34.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

