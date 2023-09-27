Request (REQ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $518,797.97

Request (REQ) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. Request has a total market capitalization of $63.32 million and $518,797.97 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00008366 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00020886 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00016948 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014639 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,495.25 or 1.00248538 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.06232423 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $457,433.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

