Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Down 4%

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.47 and last traded at $12.49. 1,328,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,562,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.08). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 191.93%. The firm had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $424,821.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,725.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Revance Therapeutics news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,701 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $42,593.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $424,821.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,725.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,930 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 100,141 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 358.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 38,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after acquiring an additional 43,014 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

