Riverwater Partners LLC Buys 274 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JLL. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE JLL opened at $141.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $123.00 and a 52 week high of $188.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.13 and a 200-day moving average of $151.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.70). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JLL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on JLL

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.